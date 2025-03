To snad ne! Xiaomi 15 Ultra prošla testem DxOMark, výsledek vás zaskočí

🚀 #Xiaomi #15Ultra: A Telephoto Zoom Beast? 📸🔥

Its dual tele cameras deliver impressive detail , even outperforming top competitors in bright light. At 20x & 30x, it rivals the S25 Ultra & Huawei in clarity and details, but at 100x, Vivo pulls ahead. Thoughts? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vN2IOYR14y