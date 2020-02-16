Které hry a aplikace naplno využijí 120Hz displej? Podívejte se na seznam
- Články
- Marek Houser
- 16.2.2020
- 0
- čtení: 4 minut uložit na později
Herní dělo ASUS ROG Phone 2 nebo nedávno představené trio telefonů Samsung Galaxy S20 přinášejí na trh jeden technický parametr, který lahodí zejména oku hráčů mobilních her. Jde o 120Hz obnovovací frekvenci obrazovek, která zajišťuje extrémně plynulé a jemné přechody mezi snímky. To je poznat zejména u videí, animací a právě her. I když nejsou takto rychlé displeje zatím moc rozšířené, hromada softwarových nástrojů už je na tuto frekvenci připravena. Přinášíme velký přehled, které hry a aplikace aktuálně podporují 120Hz obrazovky alias 120 FPS snímkovací frekvenci.
Hry a aplikace pro 120Hz displeje
#
- 1945 Air Forces
- 8 Ball Pool
A
- A Way To Slay
- Ace Force: Joint Combat
- Airline Commander
- Alto’s Adventure
- Alto’s Odyssey
- Ancestor
- Arena of Valor
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Arma Mobile Ops
- Armajet
- Armello
- Assassins Creed Rebellion
- Auto Chess
B
- Badland Brawl
- Balls Bounce 2: Bricks Challenge
- Ballz
- BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!
- Batman: The Enemy Within
- Battlejack: Blackjack RPG
- Battlelands Royale
- Bendy in Nightmare Run
- Big Shot Boxing
- Blade Bound
- Blades of Brim
- BladeZ Plus : Galaxy War 2020
- Bleach Brave Souls
- Blitz Brigade – Online FPS fun
- Boggle With Friends: Word Game
- Bomb Squad
- Bombastic Brothers
- Breakneck
- Bullet Force
- Bullet Hell Monday
- Bust-A-Move Journey
C
- Card Thief
- CarX Drift Racing 2
- Caterzillar
- CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
- Cell to Singularity – Evolution Never Ends
- Ceres M
- Cover Fire
- Crossing Void
- CSR Racing 2
D
- DARIUSBURST -SP-
- Darkness Rises
- DEAD TARGET: Zombie Offline
- Dead Trigger 2
- Deer Hunter 2018
- Delivery From the Pain:Survive
- Deus Ex Go
- Dokdo
- Don’t Starve
- Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked
- Doodle God Free Alchemy
- Doodle God HD Free Аlchemy
- DOTA Underlords
- Dragon Ball Legends
- Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle
- Drift It!
- Dub Dash
- Dungeon Quest
E
- Epic Battle Simulator
- Epic Battle Simulator 2
- Eternium
- Evertale
- Everybody’s RPG
- Evil Lands: Online Action RPG
- Evoland
F
- Falling Ballz
- Far Tin Bandits
- Farm Punks
- Fast Like a Fox
- Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
- Fire Emblem Heroes
- Flaming Core
- Flippy Knife
- Frag Pro Shooter
- Friday the 13th: Killer puzzle
- FZ9 Timeshift
G
- Gear.Club – True Racing
- Glory Ages – Samurais
- Golf Clash
- Golf Star
- Google Earth
- Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere
- Grimvalor
- Groove Coaster 2
- Grow Kingdom
H
- H3H3: Ball Rider
- Hexonia
- Hill Climb 2
- Hitman Go
- Hitman Sniper
- Hungry Dragon
CH
- Chameleon Run
- Chess Rush
- Chicken Jump – Crazy Traffic
I
- I Love Hue
- Icy Ropes
- Infinitode 2 – Infinite Tower Defense
- Injustice 2
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Into Mirror
- Into the Dead
K
- King of Sails: Ship Battle
L
- Lara Croft Go
- Lara Croft: Relic Run
- Last Hope TD
- Legendary: Game of Heroes
- Lemmings – Puzzle Adventure
- Lineage 2: Revolution
M
- Magic Rampage
- Man or Vampire
- Marvel Contest of Champions
- MARVEL Future Fight
- Marvel Strike Force
- MaskGun Multiplayer FPS
- Matchville
- Mekorama
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War
- Mindustry
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Earth
- Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival
- Mini Metro
- Modern Combat Versus
- Modern OPS
- Monkey Ropes
- Mortal Kombat
- Mr Bow
N
- Nonstop Knight 2
O
- Oceanhorn
- Oddmar
- Off The Road
- Offline Bubbles
- Offroad Legends 2
- OK Golf
- Old School Runescape
- Onirim
- OpenTTD
- Opsu!
P
- Pac-Man
- Pac-Man 256
- PAC-MAN Pop
- Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox
- Perfect Slices
- Photon Strike
- Pixel Gun 3D
- Plague Inc.
- Plants vs. Zombies 2
- Pocket Rogues
- Pokémon GO
- Poopdie
- Pumped BMX 3
R
- Rayman Adventures
- Raystorm
- RC Soccer
- Real Racing 3
- Rebel Inc
- Republique
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Rocket Sky
- Rope Hero
- Rules of Survival
- Runescape
S
- Sandballs
- Sandbox 3D
- Shadow Fight 2
- Shadow Fight 3
- Shadowgun War Games
- Shadowgun: Legends
- Shadowmatic
- Shining Force Classics
- Shooting Stars!
- Skullgirls
- Slash of Sword – Arena and Fights
- Smashing Rush
- Sonic Dash
- Sonic Dash 2
- Sonic Forces: Speed Battle
- Sonic the Hedgehog Classic
- Soul Knight
- South Park: Phone Destroyer
- Space Armada: Galaxy Wars
- Space Commander
- Space Jet
- Space Rangers: Legacy
- Squadron – Bullet Hell Shooter
- Squadron II – Bullet Hell Shooter
- Star Vikings Forever
- Stick War: Legacy
- Streets of Rage 2 Classic
- Subdivision Infinity
- Subway Surfers
- Summoners War
- Super Mario Run
- Super Samurai Rampage
T
- Tacticool
- Tales Rush!
- Temple Run 2
- The Bug Butcher
- The Catapult: Clash with Pirates
- The Silent Age
- The Simpsons: Tapped Out
- The Wolf Among Us
- TheoTown
- Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery
- Toon Blast
- Traffic Rider
- Trials Frontier
U
- UNKILLED – Zombie FPS Shooting
V
- Vainglory
- Vendetta Online
W
- Walk Master
- Walking Dead: Road to Survival
- Warfair
- Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf
- Wonder Tactics
- World of Tanks: Blitz
- WWE: Champions 2019
X
- Xenowerk Tactics
Z
- Zen Pinball
Které hry a aplikace jste už na 120Hz obrazovce vyzkoušeli?
Zdroj: apolice
Fanoušek technologií už od chvíle, kdy jako malý kluk zadával příkazy Lemíkům na "dvaosmšestce". V kapse stále nosí starý a podle všeho nezničitelný OnePlus2, ale… více o autorovi
Komentáře (0)