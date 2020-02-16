Trendy

Které hry a aplikace naplno využijí 120Hz displej? Podívejte se na seznam

120Hz hry a aplikace seznam

Herní dělo ASUS ROG Phone 2 nebo nedávno představené trio telefonů Samsung Galaxy S20 přinášejí na trh jeden technický parametr, který lahodí zejména oku hráčů mobilních her. Jde o 120Hz obnovovací frekvenci obrazovek, která zajišťuje extrémně plynulé a jemné přechody mezi snímky. To je poznat zejména u videí, animací a právě her. I když nejsou takto rychlé displeje zatím moc rozšířené, hromada softwarových nástrojů už je na tuto frekvenci připravena. Přinášíme velký přehled, které hry a aplikace aktuálně podporují 120Hz obrazovky alias 120 FPS snímkovací frekvenci.

  • 1945 Air Forces
  • 8 Ball Pool

A

  • A Way To Slay
  • Ace Force: Joint Combat
  • Airline Commander
  • Alto’s Adventure
  • Alto’s Odyssey
  • Ancestor
  • Arena of Valor
  • ARK: Survival Evolved
  • Arma Mobile Ops
  • Armajet
  • Armello
  • Assassins Creed Rebellion
  • Auto Chess

B

  • Badland Brawl
  • Balls Bounce 2: Bricks Challenge
  • Ballz
  • BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!
  • Batman: The Enemy Within
  • Battlejack: Blackjack RPG
  • Battlelands Royale
  • Bendy in Nightmare Run
  • Big Shot Boxing
  • Blade Bound
  • Blades of Brim
  • BladeZ Plus : Galaxy War 2020
  • Bleach Brave Souls
  • Blitz Brigade – Online FPS fun
  • Boggle With Friends: Word Game
  • Bomb Squad
  • Bombastic Brothers
  • Breakneck
  • Bullet Force
  • Bullet Hell Monday
  • Bust-A-Move Journey

C

  • Card Thief
  • CarX Drift Racing 2
  • Caterzillar
  • CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
  • Cell to Singularity – Evolution Never Ends
  • Ceres M
  • Cover Fire
  • Crossing Void
  • CSR Racing 2
120Hz hry a aplikace Auto Chess

D

  • DARIUSBURST -SP-
  • Darkness Rises
  • DEAD TARGET: Zombie Offline
  • Dead Trigger 2
  • Deer Hunter 2018
  • Delivery From the Pain:Survive
  • Deus Ex Go
  • Dokdo
  • Don’t Starve
  • Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked
  • Doodle God Free Alchemy
  • Doodle God HD Free Аlchemy
  • DOTA Underlords
  • Dragon Ball Legends
  • Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle
  • Drift It!
  • Dub Dash
  • Dungeon Quest

E

  • Epic Battle Simulator
  • Epic Battle Simulator 2
  • Eternium
  • Evertale
  • Everybody’s RPG
  • Evil Lands: Online Action RPG
  • Evoland

F

  • Falling Ballz
  • Far Tin Bandits
  • Farm Punks
  • Fast Like a Fox
  • Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
  • Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
  • Fire Emblem Heroes
  • Flaming Core
  • Flippy Knife
  • Frag Pro Shooter
  • Friday the 13th: Killer puzzle
  • FZ9 Timeshift
120Hz hry a aplikace Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition

G

  • Gear.Club – True Racing
  • Glory Ages – Samurais
  • Golf Clash
  • Golf Star
  • Google Earth
  • Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere
  • Grimvalor
  • Groove Coaster 2
  • Grow Kingdom

H

  • H3H3: Ball Rider
  • Hexonia
  • Hill Climb 2
  • Hitman Go
  • Hitman Sniper
  • Hungry Dragon

CH

  • Chameleon Run
  • Chess Rush
  • Chicken Jump – Crazy Traffic

I

  • I Love Hue
  • Icy Ropes
  • Infinitode 2 – Infinite Tower Defense
  • Injustice 2
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us
  • Into Mirror
  • Into the Dead
120Hz hry a aplikace Hexonia

K

  • King of Sails: Ship Battle

L

  • Lara Croft Go
  • Lara Croft: Relic Run
  • Last Hope TD
  • Legendary: Game of Heroes
  • Lemmings – Puzzle Adventure
  • Lineage 2: Revolution

M

  • Magic Rampage
  • Man or Vampire
  • Marvel Contest of Champions
  • MARVEL Future Fight
  • Marvel Strike Force
  • MaskGun Multiplayer FPS
  • Matchville
  • Mekorama
  • Middle Earth: Shadow of War
  • Mindustry
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft Earth
  • Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival
  • Mini Metro
  • Modern Combat Versus
  • Modern OPS
  • Monkey Ropes
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Mr Bow

N

  • Nonstop Knight 2
120Hz hry a aplikace Minecraft Earth

O

  • Oceanhorn
  • Oddmar
  • Off The Road
  • Offline Bubbles
  • Offroad Legends 2
  • OK Golf
  • Old School Runescape
  • Onirim
  • OpenTTD
  • Opsu!

P

  • Pac-Man
  • Pac-Man 256
  • PAC-MAN Pop
  • Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox
  • Perfect Slices
  • Photon Strike
  • Pixel Gun 3D
  • Plague Inc.
  • Plants vs. Zombies 2
  • Pocket Rogues
  • Pokémon GO
  • Poopdie
  • Pumped BMX 3

R

  • Rayman Adventures
  • Raystorm
  • RC Soccer
  • Real Racing 3
  • Rebel Inc
  • Republique
  • Riptide GP: Renegade
  • Rocket Sky
  • Rope Hero
  • Rules of Survival
  • Runescape
120Hz hry a aplikace Real Racing 3

S

  • Sandballs
  • Sandbox 3D
  • Shadow Fight 2
  • Shadow Fight 3
  • Shadowgun War Games
  • Shadowgun: Legends
  • Shadowmatic
  • Shining Force Classics
  • Shooting Stars!
  • Skullgirls
  • Slash of Sword – Arena and Fights
  • Smashing Rush
  • Sonic Dash
  • Sonic Dash 2
  • Sonic Forces: Speed Battle
  • Sonic the Hedgehog Classic
  • Soul Knight
  • South Park: Phone Destroyer
  • Space Armada: Galaxy Wars
  • Space Commander
  • Space Jet
  • Space Rangers: Legacy
  • Squadron – Bullet Hell Shooter
  • Squadron II – Bullet Hell Shooter
  • Star Vikings Forever
  • Stick War: Legacy
  • Streets of Rage 2 Classic
  • Subdivision Infinity
  • Subway Surfers
  • Summoners War
  • Super Mario Run
  • Super Samurai Rampage

T

  • Tacticool
  • Tales Rush!
  • Temple Run 2
  • The Bug Butcher
  • The Catapult: Clash with Pirates
  • The Silent Age
  • The Simpsons: Tapped Out
  • The Wolf Among Us
  • TheoTown
  • Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery
  • Toon Blast
  • Traffic Rider
  • Trials Frontier
120Hz hry a aplikace Shadowgun War Games

U

  • UNKILLED – Zombie FPS Shooting

V

  • Vainglory
  • Vendetta Online

W

  • Walk Master
  • Walking Dead: Road to Survival
  • Warfair
  • Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf
  • Wonder Tactics
  • World of Tanks: Blitz
  • WWE: Champions 2019

X

  • Xenowerk Tactics

Z

  • Zen Pinball

Které hry a aplikace jste už na 120Hz obrazovce vyzkoušeli?

Zdroj: apolice

