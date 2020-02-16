Které hry a aplikace naplno využijí 120Hz displej? Podívejte se na seznam

Herní dělo ASUS ROG Phone 2 nebo nedávno představené trio telefonů Samsung Galaxy S20 přinášejí na trh jeden technický parametr, který lahodí zejména oku hráčů mobilních her. Jde o 120Hz obnovovací frekvenci obrazovek, která zajišťuje extrémně plynulé a jemné přechody mezi snímky. To je poznat zejména u videí, animací a právě her. I když nejsou takto rychlé displeje zatím moc rozšířené, hromada softwarových nástrojů už je na tuto frekvenci připravena. Přinášíme velký přehled, které hry a aplikace aktuálně podporují 120Hz obrazovky alias 120 FPS snímkovací frekvenci.

Hry a aplikace pro 120Hz displeje

#

1945 Air Forces

8 Ball Pool

A

A Way To Slay

Ace Force: Joint Combat

Airline Commander

Alto’s Adventure

Alto’s Odyssey

Ancestor

Arena of Valor

ARK: Survival Evolved

Arma Mobile Ops

Armajet

Armello

Assassins Creed Rebellion

Auto Chess

B

Badland Brawl

Balls Bounce 2: Bricks Challenge

Ballz

BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!

Batman: The Enemy Within

Battlejack: Blackjack RPG

Battlelands Royale

Bendy in Nightmare Run

Big Shot Boxing

Blade Bound

Blades of Brim

BladeZ Plus : Galaxy War 2020

Bleach Brave Souls

Blitz Brigade – Online FPS fun

Boggle With Friends: Word Game

Bomb Squad

Bombastic Brothers

Breakneck

Bullet Force

Bullet Hell Monday

Bust-A-Move Journey

C

Card Thief

CarX Drift Racing 2

Caterzillar

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars

Cell to Singularity – Evolution Never Ends

Ceres M

Cover Fire

Crossing Void

CSR Racing 2

D

DARIUSBURST -SP-

Darkness Rises

DEAD TARGET: Zombie Offline

Dead Trigger 2

Deer Hunter 2018

Delivery From the Pain:Survive

Deus Ex Go

Dokdo

Don’t Starve

Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked

Doodle God Free Alchemy

Doodle God HD Free Аlchemy

DOTA Underlords

Dragon Ball Legends

Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle

Drift It!

Dub Dash

Dungeon Quest

E

Epic Battle Simulator

Epic Battle Simulator 2

Eternium

Evertale

Everybody’s RPG

Evil Lands: Online Action RPG

Evoland

F

Falling Ballz

Far Tin Bandits

Farm Punks

Fast Like a Fox

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition

Fire Emblem Heroes

Flaming Core

Flippy Knife

Frag Pro Shooter

Friday the 13th: Killer puzzle

FZ9 Timeshift

G

Gear.Club – True Racing

Glory Ages – Samurais

Golf Clash

Golf Star

Google Earth

Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere

Grimvalor

Groove Coaster 2

Grow Kingdom

H

H3H3: Ball Rider

Hexonia

Hill Climb 2

Hitman Go

Hitman Sniper

Hungry Dragon

CH

Chameleon Run

Chess Rush

Chicken Jump – Crazy Traffic

I

I Love Hue

Icy Ropes

Infinitode 2 – Infinite Tower Defense

Injustice 2

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Into Mirror

Into the Dead

K

King of Sails: Ship Battle

L

Lara Croft Go

Lara Croft: Relic Run

Last Hope TD

Legendary: Game of Heroes

Lemmings – Puzzle Adventure

Lineage 2: Revolution

M

Magic Rampage

Man or Vampire

Marvel Contest of Champions

MARVEL Future Fight

Marvel Strike Force

MaskGun Multiplayer FPS

Matchville

Mekorama

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Mindustry

Minecraft

Minecraft Earth

Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival

Mini Metro

Modern Combat Versus

Modern OPS

Monkey Ropes

Mortal Kombat

Mr Bow

N

Nonstop Knight 2

O

Oceanhorn

Oddmar

Off The Road

Offline Bubbles

Offroad Legends 2

OK Golf

Old School Runescape

Onirim

OpenTTD

Opsu!

P

Pac-Man

Pac-Man 256

PAC-MAN Pop

Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox

Perfect Slices

Photon Strike

Pixel Gun 3D

Plague Inc.

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Pocket Rogues

Pokémon GO

Poopdie

Pumped BMX 3

R

Rayman Adventures

Raystorm

RC Soccer

Real Racing 3

Rebel Inc

Republique

Riptide GP: Renegade

Rocket Sky

Rope Hero

Rules of Survival

Runescape

S

Sandballs

Sandbox 3D

Shadow Fight 2

Shadow Fight 3

Shadowgun War Games

Shadowgun: Legends

Shadowmatic

Shining Force Classics

Shooting Stars!

Skullgirls

Slash of Sword – Arena and Fights

Smashing Rush

Sonic Dash

Sonic Dash 2

Sonic Forces: Speed Battle

Sonic the Hedgehog Classic

Soul Knight

South Park: Phone Destroyer

Space Armada: Galaxy Wars

Space Commander

Space Jet

Space Rangers: Legacy

Squadron – Bullet Hell Shooter

Squadron II – Bullet Hell Shooter

Star Vikings Forever

Stick War: Legacy

Streets of Rage 2 Classic

Subdivision Infinity

Subway Surfers

Summoners War

Super Mario Run

Super Samurai Rampage

T

Tacticool

Tales Rush!

Temple Run 2

The Bug Butcher

The Catapult: Clash with Pirates

The Silent Age

The Simpsons: Tapped Out

The Wolf Among Us

TheoTown

Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery

Toon Blast

Traffic Rider

Trials Frontier

U

UNKILLED – Zombie FPS Shooting

V

Vainglory

Vendetta Online

W

Walk Master

Walking Dead: Road to Survival

Warfair

Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf

Wonder Tactics

World of Tanks: Blitz

WWE: Champions 2019

X

Xenowerk Tactics

Z

Zen Pinball

Které hry a aplikace jste už na 120Hz obrazovce vyzkoušeli?

Zdroj: apolice