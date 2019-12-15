Hry roku 2019: Český mega úspěch a očekávaný vítěz mobilní kategorie

Ve čtvrtek 12. prosince byla v Los Angeles udělena ocenění pro nejlepší videohry roku 2019. Do ankety byly zařazeny všechny tituly, které byly vydány do letošního 15. listopadu a nominace byly oznámeny o čtyři dny později. Finální žebříček je výsledkem hlasů od expertů (90 %) i hráčů (10 %). Výjimkou byla kategorie Player’s Voice award, kde rozhodovali pouze hráči. Byly rozdány také ceny nejlepším hráčům či turnajům z oblasti esports. Nejvíce nominací měl titul Death Stranding. Z celkových deseti tři proměnil ve vítězství. Absolutním vítězem je díky prvenství v kategorii Game of the Year Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Nejvíce vítězství, celkem čtyři, získala hra Disco Elysium.

Pro naše čtenáře budou zajímavé výsledky ve dvou kategoriích. V konkurenci mobilních her zvítězila Call of Duty: Mobile, což se dalo díky její popularitě jistě očekávat. Očekávalo se také vysoké umístění české VR hry Beat Saber. Nakonec z toho bylo první místo, což je velkolepý úspěch! Všem nominovaným i oceněným gratulujeme. Jejich kompletní seznam přikládáme.

Nejlepší videohry roku 2019 (nominovaní + vítězové)

Game of the Year



Control

Death Stranding

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Outer Worlds

Best Game Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

The Outer Worlds

Best Art Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best Score/Music

Cadence of Hyrule

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts III

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Performance

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hopeas Jesse Faden, Control

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, Control

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie

Gris

Kind Words

Life Is Strange 2

Sea of Solitude

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best Independent Game

Baba Is You

Disco Elysium

Katana ZERO

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Best Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile

GRINDSTONE

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of Light

What the Golf?

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best VR/AR Game

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Beat Saber

No Man’s Sky

Trover Saves the Universe

Best Action Game

Apex Legends

Astral Chain

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Metro Exodus

Best Action/Adventure Game

Borderlands 3

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best RPG

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV

Kingdom Hearts III

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The Outer Worlds

Best Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Showdown

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Family Game

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Best Strategy Game

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

Best Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

F1 2019

FIFA 20

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Tetris 99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

Nomada Studio for Gris

DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

Mega Crit for Slay the Spire

House House for Untitled Goose Game

Content Creator of the Year

Courage – Jack Dunlop

Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo

Ewok – Soleil Wheeler

Grefg – David Martínez

Shroud – Michael Grzesiek

ESPORTS AWARDS

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

Best Esports Player

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev

Jay “Sinatraa” Won

Best Esports Team

Astralis

G2 Esports

OG

San Francisco Shock

Team Liquid

Best Esports Event

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

Best Esports Coach

Eric “adreN” Hoag

Nu-ri “Cain” Jang

Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann

Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun

Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz

Danny “Zonic” Sørensen

Best Esports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

