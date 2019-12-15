Hry roku 2019: Český mega úspěch a očekávaný vítěz mobilní kategorie
15.12.2019
Ve čtvrtek 12. prosince byla v Los Angeles udělena ocenění pro nejlepší videohry roku 2019. Do ankety byly zařazeny všechny tituly, které byly vydány do letošního 15. listopadu a nominace byly oznámeny o čtyři dny později. Finální žebříček je výsledkem hlasů od expertů (90 %) i hráčů (10 %). Výjimkou byla kategorie Player’s Voice award, kde rozhodovali pouze hráči. Byly rozdány také ceny nejlepším hráčům či turnajům z oblasti esports. Nejvíce nominací měl titul Death Stranding. Z celkových deseti tři proměnil ve vítězství. Absolutním vítězem je díky prvenství v kategorii Game of the Year Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Nejvíce vítězství, celkem čtyři, získala hra Disco Elysium.
Pro naše čtenáře budou zajímavé výsledky ve dvou kategoriích. V konkurenci mobilních her zvítězila Call of Duty: Mobile, což se dalo díky její popularitě jistě očekávat. Očekávalo se také vysoké umístění české VR hry Beat Saber. Nakonec z toho bylo první místo, což je velkolepý úspěch! Všem nominovaným i oceněným gratulujeme. Jejich kompletní seznam přikládáme.
Nejlepší videohry roku 2019 (nominovaní + vítězové)
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Outer Worlds
Best Game Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
Best Art Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Best Score/Music
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hopeas Jesse Faden, Control
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding
- Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, Control
- Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding
Games for Impact
- Concrete Genie
- Gris
- Kind Words
- Life Is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Best Independent Game
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Katana ZERO
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Mobile Game
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- GRINDSTONE
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of Light
- What the Golf?
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Best VR/AR Game
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber
- No Man’s Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
Best Action Game
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best RPG
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- The Outer Worlds
Best Fighting Game
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Showdown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Best Family Game
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Best Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway
- ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
- Nomada Studio for Gris
- DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
- Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
- House House for Untitled Goose Game
Content Creator of the Year
- Courage – Jack Dunlop
- Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo
- Ewok – Soleil Wheeler
- Grefg – David Martínez
- Shroud – Michael Grzesiek
ESPORTS AWARDS
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
Best Esports Player
- Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
- Luka “Perkz” Perkovic
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
- Jay “Sinatraa” Won
Best Esports Team
- Astralis
- G2 Esports
- OG
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Liquid
Best Esports Event
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship 2019
- The International 2019
Best Esports Coach
- Eric “adreN” Hoag
- Nu-ri “Cain” Jang
- Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann
- Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun
- Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz
- Danny “Zonic” Sørensen
Best Esports Host
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
Které nominované či oceněné hry jste letos hráli?
