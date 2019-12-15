Hry roku 2019: Český mega úspěch a očekávaný vítěz mobilní kategorie

Trendy

Ve čtvrtek 12. prosince byla v Los Angeles udělena ocenění pro nejlepší videohry roku 2019. Do ankety byly zařazeny všechny tituly, které byly vydány do letošního 15. listopadu a nominace byly oznámeny o čtyři dny později. Finální žebříček je výsledkem hlasů od expertů (90 %) i hráčů (10 %). Výjimkou byla kategorie Player’s Voice award, kde rozhodovali pouze hráči. Byly rozdány také ceny nejlepším hráčům či turnajům z oblasti esports. Nejvíce nominací měl titul Death Stranding. Z celkových deseti tři proměnil ve vítězství. Absolutním vítězem je díky prvenství v kategorii Game of the Year Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Nejvíce vítězství, celkem čtyři, získala hra Disco Elysium.

Pro naše čtenáře budou zajímavé výsledky ve dvou kategoriích. V konkurenci mobilních her zvítězila Call of Duty: Mobile, což se dalo díky její popularitě jistě očekávat. Očekávalo se také vysoké umístění české VR hry Beat Saber. Nakonec z toho bylo první místo, což je velkolepý úspěch! Všem nominovaným i oceněným gratulujeme. Jejich kompletní seznam přikládáme.

Nejlepší videohry roku 2019 (nominovaní + vítězové)

Game of the Year

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Game Direction

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Outer Wilds

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Art Direction

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gris
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best Score/Music

  • Cadence of Hyrule
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Performance

  • Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hopeas Jesse Faden, Control
  • Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, Control
  • Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Games for Impact

  • Concrete Genie
  • Gris
  • Kind Words
  • Life Is Strange 2
  • Sea of Solitude

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best Independent Game

  • Baba Is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Katana ZERO
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Best Mobile Game

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • GRINDSTONE
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of Light
  • What the Golf?

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best VR/AR Game

  • Asgard’s Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Beat Saber
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Trover Saves the Universe

Best Action Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Astral Chain
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Metro Exodus

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Borderlands 3
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best RPG

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Fighting Game

  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Showdown
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Family Game

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • F1 2019
  • FIFA 20

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Tetris 99
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway

  • ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
  • Nomada Studio for Gris
  • DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
  • Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
  • House House for Untitled Goose Game

Content Creator of the Year

  • Courage – Jack Dunlop
  • Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo
  • Ewok – Soleil Wheeler
  • Grefg – David Martínez
  • Shroud – Michael Grzesiek

ESPORTS AWARDS

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA2
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch

Best Esports Player

  • Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
  • Luka “Perkz” Perkovic
  • Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
  • Jay “Sinatraa” Won

Best Esports Team

  • Astralis
  • G2 Esports
  • OG
  • San Francisco Shock
  • Team Liquid

Best Esports Event

  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • League of Legends World Championship 2019
  • The International 2019

Best Esports Coach

  • Eric “adreN” Hoag
  • Nu-ri “Cain” Jang
  • Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann
  • Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun
  • Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz
  • Danny “Zonic” Sørensen

Best Esports Host

  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

Které nominované či oceněné hry jste letos hráli?

Komentáře (4)