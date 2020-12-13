Trendy

Známe nejlepší hry roku. Jak dopadli v Game Awards 2020 vaši favorité?

Game Awards 2020 nejlepší hry roku

S koncem kalendářního roku se tradičně scházejí ohlédnutí a žebříčky shrnující dění v posledních dvanácti měsících. Některé ankety byly citelně ovlivněny koronavirovou situací, nicméně třeba o videohrách to skoro neplatí. Díky tomu vám teď můžeme představit nejlepší hry letošního roku seřazené v žebříčku Game Awards 2020.

Game Awards 2020 – nejlepší hry roku

Za celkového vítěze můžeme s klidem považovat pecku The Last of Us Part 2. Posbírala hned sedm ocenění. V každé kategorii najdete všechny nominované a tučně vítěze. Mezi nejlepší letošní mobilní hry patří Among Us, Call of Duty Mobile, Genshin Impact, Legends of Runeterra a Pokemon Cafe Mix. Na vítěze se podívejte níže…

Game of the Year

  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Best Score and Music

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Best Action/Adventure

  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Best Family

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Debut Game

  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Raji: An Ancient epic
  • Roki
  • Phasmophobia

Best Performance

  • Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2
  • Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part 2
  • Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades
  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Sports/Racing

  • DIRT 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Best VR/AR

  • Dreams
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Best Action

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

Best Art Direction

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Best Narrative

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Best Multiplayer

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Valorant

Games for Impact

  • If found…
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer
  • Tell Me Why
  • Through The Darkest of Times

Best Audio Design

  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Best Role Playing Game

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Sim/Strategy

  • Crusader Kings III
  • Desperados III
  • Gears Tactics
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Fighting

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]

Best Indie Game

  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Hades
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer

Best Game Direction

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Valorant

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Watch Dogs Legion

Best Esports Host

  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • James “Dash” Patterson
  • Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

Best Esports Team

  • Damwon Gaming (LOL)
  • Dallas Empire (COD)
  • G2 Esports (LOL)
  • San Francisco Shock (OWL)
  • Team Secret (Dota2)

Best Esports Game

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Best Esports Event

  • Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
  • Call of Duty League Championship 2020
  • IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
  • League of Legends World Championship 2020
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Coach

  • Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (CS:GO)
  • Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (OWL)
  • Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (LOL)
  • Lee “Zefa” Jae-min (LOL)
  • Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (COD)

Best Esports Athlete

  • Ian “Crimsix” Porter (COD)
  • Heo “Showmaker” Su (LOL)
  • Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu (LOL)
  • Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (COD)
  • Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Content Creator of the Year

  • Alanah Pearce
  • Jay Ann Lopez
  • Nickmercs
  • Timthetatman
  • Valkyrae

Které z těchto her jste letos hráli?

Zdroj: CNET

