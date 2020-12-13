Známe nejlepší hry roku. Jak dopadli v Game Awards 2020 vaši favorité?

S koncem kalendářního roku se tradičně scházejí ohlédnutí a žebříčky shrnující dění v posledních dvanácti měsících. Některé ankety byly citelně ovlivněny koronavirovou situací, nicméně třeba o videohrách to skoro neplatí. Díky tomu vám teď můžeme představit nejlepší hry letošního roku seřazené v žebříčku Game Awards 2020.

Game Awards 2020 – nejlepší hry roku

Za celkového vítěze můžeme s klidem považovat pecku The Last of Us Part 2. Posbírala hned sedm ocenění. V každé kategorii najdete všechny nominované a tučně vítěze. Mezi nejlepší letošní mobilní hry patří Among Us, Call of Duty Mobile, Genshin Impact, Legends of Runeterra a Pokemon Cafe Mix. Na vítěze se podívejte níže…

Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part 2

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Best Score and Music

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Final Trailer | PS4

Best Action/Adventure

The Last of Us Part 2

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Best Family



Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Debut Game

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient epic

Roki

Phasmophobia

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Sports/Racing

DIRT 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Best VR/AR

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Best Action

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Games for Impact

If found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through The Darkest of Times

Best Audio Design

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Role Playing Game

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Royal Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Sim/Strategy

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Fighting

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]

Best Indie Game

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Mobile Game

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us Part 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Best Esports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

Best Esports Team

Damwon Gaming (LOL)

Dallas Empire (COD)

G2 Esports (LOL)

San Francisco Shock (OWL)

Team Secret (Dota2)

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Event

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Coach

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (CS:GO)

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (OWL)

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (LOL)

Lee “Zefa” Jae-min (LOL)

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (COD)

Best Esports Athlete

Ian “Crimsix” Porter (COD)

Heo “Showmaker” Su (LOL)

Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu (LOL)

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (COD)

Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

Timthetatman

Valkyrae

Které z těchto her jste letos hráli?

Zdroj: CNET