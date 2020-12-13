Známe nejlepší hry roku. Jak dopadli v Game Awards 2020 vaši favorité?
Marek Houser
13.12.2020
- 13.12.2020
S koncem kalendářního roku se tradičně scházejí ohlédnutí a žebříčky shrnující dění v posledních dvanácti měsících. Některé ankety byly citelně ovlivněny koronavirovou situací, nicméně třeba o videohrách to skoro neplatí. Díky tomu vám teď můžeme představit nejlepší hry letošního roku seřazené v žebříčku Game Awards 2020.
Game Awards 2020 – nejlepší hry roku
Za celkového vítěze můžeme s klidem považovat pecku The Last of Us Part 2. Posbírala hned sedm ocenění. V každé kategorii najdete všechny nominované a tučně vítěze. Mezi nejlepší letošní mobilní hry patří Among Us, Call of Duty Mobile, Genshin Impact, Legends of Runeterra a Pokemon Cafe Mix. Na vítěze se podívejte níže…
Game of the Year
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Best Score and Music
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Final Fantasy VII Remake – Final Trailer | PS4
Best Action/Adventure
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Best Family
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Debut Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2
- Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part 2
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Sports/Racing
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Best VR/AR
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Best Action
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Games for Impact
- If found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through The Darkest of Times
Best Audio Design
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Role Playing Game
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Sim/Strategy
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Fighting
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]
Best Indie Game
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Mobile Game
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
Best Esports Host
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden
Best Esports Team
- Damwon Gaming (LOL)
- Dallas Empire (COD)
- G2 Esports (LOL)
- San Francisco Shock (OWL)
- Team Secret (Dota2)
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Esports Event
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best Esports Coach
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (CS:GO)
- Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (OWL)
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (LOL)
- Lee “Zefa” Jae-min (LOL)
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (COD)
Best Esports Athlete
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter (COD)
- Heo “Showmaker” Su (LOL)
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu (LOL)
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (COD)
- Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
Content Creator of the Year
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- Timthetatman
- Valkyrae
Které z těchto her jste letos hráli?
Zdroj: CNET
